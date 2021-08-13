Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 7,660 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 30,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.66. 47,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,033. The stock has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

