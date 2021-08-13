Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Trims Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

BIP stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,021. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $56.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 277.14%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

