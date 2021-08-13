Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Beacon Roofing reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.4% and 2.1%, respectively. These metrics also grew 71% and 20.8% year over year, respectively. Also, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 390 bps year over year. Solid residential backdrop and gross margins backed by higher pricing and mix as well as favorable timing bode well. Also, cost-saving efforts and productivity initiatives helped the company bring down operating expenses, thereby driving margins. Its increased focus on the e-commerce platform, new OTC (On-Time and Complete) Delivery Network and newly-designed website are positives. Backed by the positives, Beacon Roofing has lifted its 2021 guidance for adjusted EBITDA. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for current quarter and year have moved up over the past seven days.”

BECN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

BECN stock opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,769,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

