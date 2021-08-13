Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €194.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BC8. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €184.43 ($216.97).

ETR:BC8 opened at €180.65 ($212.53) on Thursday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a 12 month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 37.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €162.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

