Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Buys 3,330 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.4% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $51,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.00. 106,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,893. The company has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.