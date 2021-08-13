Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.61. The company had a trading volume of 346,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,210,057. The stock has a market cap of $207.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

