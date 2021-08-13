Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,139 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $62.15. The stock had a trading volume of 39,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

