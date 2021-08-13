Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $146.81 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance accounts for approximately 3.9% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $146,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CACC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,850 shares of company stock worth $48,190,218 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $561.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,029. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $563.83. The company has a quick ratio of 34.07, a current ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.51.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

