Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,776 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth $103,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth $170,000. 42.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDXG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,299. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. As a group, analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

