Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,835,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

