Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 139,814 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,147,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,814 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 2.0% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned about 0.87% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $73,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $45,640,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 212.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,901,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,652 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 44,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,819,000 after acquiring an additional 150,018 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

JEF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,575. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.75. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

