Belden (NYSE:BDC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Belden stock opened at $55.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.44. Belden has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Belden by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

