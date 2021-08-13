Belt Finance Trading Up 16.5% Over Last Week (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a total market cap of $55.17 million and $2.82 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for $10.43 or 0.00022502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00047369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00143545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00152268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,188.75 or 0.99616072 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.55 or 0.00868196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 5,287,992 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

