Berenberg Bank Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AOX. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.51 ($19.43).

AOX opened at €17.99 ($21.16) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

