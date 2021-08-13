Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,301. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.30. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $373,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,840 shares of company stock worth $5,726,924. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

