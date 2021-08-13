Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%.
BLI opened at $40.19 on Friday. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.19.
Several analysts have commented on BLI shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.
Berkeley Lights Company Profile
Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.
