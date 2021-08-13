Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYND. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.59.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $124.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.07.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

