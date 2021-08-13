BHPCoin Price Tops $0.61 (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $12.34 million and $1.75 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00142120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00151883 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,519.03 or 1.00031819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.55 or 0.00865620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

