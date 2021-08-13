Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $403,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $418,380.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $416,660.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.20, for a total transaction of $404,400.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.36, for a total transaction of $366,720.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $372,060.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total transaction of $360,880.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $310,260.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $204.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -249.18 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $211.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $225,525,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,322,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,723,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after acquiring an additional 452,052 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

