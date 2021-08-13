Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the July 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Binovi Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,221. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04. Binovi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

About Binovi Technologies

Binovi Technologies Corp. is a human performance technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of visual and neuro-cognitive processing products. It operates through the Binovi, a care platform that combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 students, vision care specialists, and sports performance testing and training.

