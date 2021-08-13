Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the July 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Binovi Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,221. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04. Binovi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
About Binovi Technologies
