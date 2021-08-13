BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.88 Million

Brokerages expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will report sales of $34.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.58 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 471.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $143.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.06 million to $159.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $219.19 million, with estimates ranging from $145.55 million to $272.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,426 shares of company stock worth $1,247,506 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

