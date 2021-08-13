Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biodesix from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Biodesix from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 15,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $200.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.15. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 258.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 413,826 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the first quarter worth $6,618,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter worth $2,716,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the first quarter worth $2,358,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the first quarter worth $2,181,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

