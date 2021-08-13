BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%.

BIOL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. 1,998,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,652,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $118.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.44. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLASE stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

