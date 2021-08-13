BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $4.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,190. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.08, a PEG ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34.

In related news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,354.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $738,904.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,468,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

