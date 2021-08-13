BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $374.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 14.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BioNTech by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

