BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Short Interest Update

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,200 shares, a growth of 2,611.0% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,703,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BRTX stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,261,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,038,301. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

