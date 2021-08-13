Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 2,033.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:BSPM remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11. Biostar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.38.

About Biostar Pharmaceuticals

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription pharmaceutical products for various diseases and conditions in the People's Republic of China. The company principally offers Xin Ao Xing Oleanolic Acid capsule, an OTC medicine for chronic hepatitis B.

