Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 2,033.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:BSPM remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11. Biostar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.38.
About Biostar Pharmaceuticals
