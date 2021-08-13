Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.80.

Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.81. 202,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.50. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$5.41.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

