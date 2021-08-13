Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity to C$6.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.80.

BIR stock opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

