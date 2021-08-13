Bird Construction Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of BDT stock opened at C$9.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.81. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.92 and a twelve month high of C$9.97. The stock has a market cap of C$499.63 million and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDT shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bird Construction to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.32.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

