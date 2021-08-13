BitGuild PLAT Trading 254.9% Higher This Week (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One BitGuild PLAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $168,354.31 and approximately $29,821.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 254.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000512 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009248 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000821 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 coins and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 coins. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.