BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.43

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 78217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 41.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 80,573 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

