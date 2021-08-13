Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Reaches $1.05 on Top Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Blocknet has a market cap of $8.29 million and approximately $4,675.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00002190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00043110 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00028740 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008853 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,930,242 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

