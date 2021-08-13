Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%.

Shares of BLBD traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.78. The stock had a trading volume of 448,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,472. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.57 million, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $386,036.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,899,673.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

