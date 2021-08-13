bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of bluebird bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut shares of bluebird bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.29.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.84. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 151,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,027,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.