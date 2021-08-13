bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $64.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.27) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLUE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $18.83 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 120,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

