BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Rating Increased to Buy at CLSA

BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $88.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33. BlueScope Steel has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $90.18.
About BlueScope Steel
