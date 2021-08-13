BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Rating Increased to Buy at CLSA

BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $88.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33. BlueScope Steel has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $90.18.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Ltd. engages in the manufacture of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Buildings North America, Building Products Asia and North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Islands. The Australian Steel Products segment produces and markets coated and painted flat steel products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.