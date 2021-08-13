BMO Capital Markets Boosts BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target to C$17.50

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BSRTF. Raymond James lifted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSRTF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 15,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,489. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.