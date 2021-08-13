BMO Capital Markets Downgrades WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$18.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS WPTIF opened at $21.78 on Monday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

