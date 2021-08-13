Boenning Scattergood Reaffirms Outperform Rating for LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. LCNB has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $222.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. Analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LCNB by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 71,937 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LCNB by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 139,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LCNB by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,487 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in LCNB by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 284,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in LCNB by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

