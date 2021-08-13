Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Announces Earnings Results

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.89. 222,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,054. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $43.07. The company has a market capitalization of $468.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.58 and a quick ratio of 22.58.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BOLT shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.