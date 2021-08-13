Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BOMN stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $945.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.42. Boston Omaha has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 230.61% and a return on equity of 27.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 285.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

