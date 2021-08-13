Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BOMN stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $945.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.42. Boston Omaha has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $49.92.
Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 230.61% and a return on equity of 27.22%.
Boston Omaha Company Profile
Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.