Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,791 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,282 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $28,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 14.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 30.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

