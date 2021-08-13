Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 837,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274,569 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.11% of Cactus worth $30,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cactus by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

WHD opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.