Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 13,261 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,261 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.84% of CorVel worth $44,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CorVel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CorVel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after acquiring an additional 82,686 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $28,581,000. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $163.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.66.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,642,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Macino sold 3,155 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $500,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,905,882. Insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

