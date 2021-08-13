Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 25,503 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,503 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $32,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 433.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

