Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 4,265 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,265 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Acuity Brands worth $26,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI opened at $181.74 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.19.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

