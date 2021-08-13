Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

