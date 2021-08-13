Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 860,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,144. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 3.63. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BOXL shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

