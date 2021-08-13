Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Lifted to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BYD. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$260.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price objective on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut Boyd Group Services to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$257.46.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

TSE:BYD opened at C$241.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$249.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$230.75. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.26.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.